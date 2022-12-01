Andrei and Vera Kisliak murder suicide: five members of a Buffalo Grove, Illinois home are found dead in horrific crime scene. Deaths come amid foreclosure on day of killings.

Five members of an Illinois family were found dead on Wednesday in what authorities described as a ‘horrific’ crime scene.

Notice of the macabre scene came after cops were called to the family’s Buffalo Grove residence, Wednesday morning for a welfare check where they found all five members of the family deceased. Cops declined to say what murder weapon was used and who instigated the killings.

Identified as the deceased were: Andrei Kisliak, 39, his wife Vera Kisliak, 36, their two daughters, Vivian, 6, and Amelia, 4, and Lilia Kisliak, 67, the children’s grandmother. WGN reported that the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide.

‘They were so sweet,’ a neighbor said of the children according to the Chicago Sun Times. ‘The older sister had a big personality. Very loud. The younger sister was very shy but so sweet.

‘They were so innocent,’ she added. ‘Such sweet girls. Babies. Babies. Just babies. How could anyone do this to their family?’

Foreclosure papers served on day of crime scene

Four of the victims died from ‘sharp-force injuries,’ according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. An autopsy was still being performed on a fifth victim, but Banek did not say who that was.

While he said the deaths were domestic-related, the coroner declined to comment on protection orders that had been sought by Vera Kisliak in August and September of this year. Lake County court records show Vera Kisliak had filed for divorce in July.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budd declined to comment on neighbors’ reports that police had been called to the home in the last month or so. A neighbor told the Sun-Times that she called police because she was alarmed at how Andrei Kisliak was treating his children.

According to Lake County court records, the family home located at 2380 Acacia Terrace was recently involved in court proceedings involving foreclosure. Also, an affidavit related to the foreclosure was filed by a Special Process Server on the same day the bodies were found at the property. A summons was issued on November 9, 2022, and the plaintiff on record is Home Point Financial Corporation vs Kisliak (defendant).

Andrei Kisliak filed a tax appeal on the property parcel in 2021. The Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board found that the agreement of the parties was proper. Prior to the hearing, the parties reached an agreement as to the correct assessment of the subject property. The parties of record before the Property Tax Appeal Board were Andrei Kisliak, the appellant, by attorney David C. Dunkin of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP in Chicago, and the Lake County Board of Review.

Andrei Kisliak is also the subject of several court proceedings in the Lake County court system, including Order of Protection, Dissolution with Minor Children/Divorce, Contempt of Court, DUI (in 2004 and 2018) and other traffic citations, disorderly conduct, and a previous residential foreclosure in January 2014.