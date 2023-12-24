Matthew Switalski charged in murder of Veronica Aguilar after her charred body is found in car trunk at her Northrop Grumman boyfriend’s Lancaster, California garage.

California authorities have arrested a Lancaster man days after the ‘burned body’ of his missing teacher girlfriend was found in a car trunk.

Matthew Switalski, 37, was named a ‘person of interest’ last week after the body of Veronica Aguilar was found in a car trunk following reports of a fire at his Lancaster home on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched a search for Switalski, saying he was ‘wanted only for questioning.’ But when he was found in Kern County, he was taken into custody on murder charges, KTLA reported.

‘blood-curdling scream heard hours before garage fire’

Arriving firefighters responded to the fire about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. Two charred vehicles were found inside along with Aguilar’s body in the trunk of a car, said LASD. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, no other occupants were located inside the residence. Video from the scene shows the garage and parts of the home were heavily damaged from the blaze.

A neighbor told KTLA that she heard a woman screaming several hours earlier.

‘Around 2 a.m., I heard a blood-curdling scream,’ said the neighbor, who did not wish to be identified. ‘I had just opened my window after I was finished with some work and when I went to go check, I didn’t hear it anymore.’

A coroner is set to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Aguilar was described as being an elementary school teacher in the Palmdale area according to the victim’s brother, Juan Aguilar.

‘Things will never be the same ever again. We miss her so much. She had the best spirit she always had a smile. My family is heartbroken,’ the relative told KTTV. ‘My sister Veronica was so smart. She was an elementary school teacher, a UCLA graduate, and an amazing person in all…’

Rising in Northrop Grumman and previously engaged

Neighbors told KTLA that Switalski was previously employed by Northrop Grumman and reportedly rented out several rooms of his house to Northup Grumman employees.

Of intrigue a 2011 report told of Switalski announcing his engagement to California school teacher, Tessa Danielle Froese.

The report stated Switalski being a graduate of Calvary Chapel Christian School and graduating from the Calvary Chapel Bible College in 2006, and earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2009 from Southwestern College.

At the time of the report, Switalski was employed at Northrop Grumman, with a recent Linkldn profile describing him occupying the role of Program, Cost, & Schedule Controller.

Reached for comment, Northrop Grumman said Switalski was a former employee who hadn’t worked for the aerospace and defense technology company outlet since May. It remained unclear what led to the man no longer working for the defense contractor which employs no less than 95,000 and has annual revenue of $30 billion.

Switalski following his arrest was being held on a $2 million bail, KTTV reported.

The events leading up to Aguilar’s death remain unclear as authorities continue investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.