Lizbeth Medina, Edna, Texas high school mystery murder. Jacqueline Medina finds daughter’s body at family apartment in suspected murder case. No arrests.

A Texas mother is reported to have found the body of her 16 year old high school cheerleader daughter at their Edna apartment Tuesday night, in what authorities now say is a murder investigation.

Jacqueline Medina claimed she knew something was wrong when her daughter, Lizbeth, never showed up to the Edna Cheer Parade with her squad earlier that day. That’s when the parent rushed home only to come across the macabre scene of her daughter’s murdered body.

‘Words can’t explain what I felt at that moment, finding my daughter in the manner that she was,’ Medina told Crossroads Today.

Cause and manner of death yet to be revealed

Adding, ‘All I can say is that I hope with all of my heart that there is justice for my daughter. Someone hurt my child. Someone took my child from me.’

The Edna Police Department said it received a call of an unresponsive juvenile about 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Apartments. First responders tried to save her, but officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they are currently looking into the teen’s death as a capital murder case, with the help of the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety. As of Thursday, they haven’t released details about Lizbeth’s manner of death and whether there are any suspects in the case. Authorities also declined to disclose any potential murder motive.

Friends, family, and community members honored Lizbeth on Thursday night by wearing purple at the Edna High School playoff game in Cypress, KTRK reported.

A vigil is currently scheduled for Lizbeth on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cowboy Stadium in Edna.

Edna is a small town of nearly 6,000 people in Jackson County, located about 100 miles southwest of Houston.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Edna police.