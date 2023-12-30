Kimberlee Singler Colorado Springs mother accused of murdering her two young kids and wounding a third as cops launch manhunt for mom whose whereabouts remains unknown. A local community is left dumbfounded.

Colorado authorities have launched a manhunt for a 35 year old mother accused of killing her two young children and wounding a third following an initial burglary call to a Colorado Springs residence.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was considered a fugitive in the killings of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, as well as the attempted murder of her 11-year-old daughter.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said its investigation started in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point on Dec. 19, when they were called to the home for a burglary.

Burglary allegations unravel as fingers point to mother

‘Very surprising. This has always been a quiet neighborhood. Nothing really happens here. We all really know each other,’ neighbor Daniel Lane told FOX31.

Police found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter with injuries. At that time, they also discovered the bodies of her two youngest inside the apartment.

‘The kids play out here all the time. There was just a snowman right there that they built a week ago. It finally just melted,’ Lane said.

Both Singler and her 11 year old were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. The mom was allowed to leave the hospital because she was considered to be a victim and authorities had no probable cause to arrest her, Denver 7 reported.

Police said the 11-year-old is safe and being taken care of.

As investigators looked further into this case, they found the ‘initial report of burglary to be unfounded,’ police told USA Today. ‘At this time Ms. Singler is the primary suspect,’ cops added.

Colorado Springs mom becomes prime suspect

On Tuesday, investigators established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse.

When the warrant was issued, the department’s Violent Offender Force began efforts to find Singler to arrest her, only for authorities to say the wanted woman couldn’t be found. Police say she was last seen on Saturday, four days after the killings, with Singler’s whereabouts unknown.

A $10 million bond was set by the court.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many grappling with the tragic loss of two young lives and the alleged involvement of their mother.

‘The fact she’s still on the loose, do I need a security door on my home? What’s happening? Where’d she go?’ neighbor Daniel Lane said. ‘The person in question, she was the daughter who lived in the home. Her van was over there — it’s gone.’

No known motive

‘I have heard nothing about the grandmother who owns the condo and lives there as well,’ Lane said.

As the hunt for Singler continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, in hopes of bringing prompt closure to a local tragedy that has rocked a local community.

Cops had yet to say what led to the mother murdering her three young children. Not immediately clear was the whereabouts of the three children’s father and the dynamic between the parent and Singler.

Anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.