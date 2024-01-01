Kimberlee Singler Colorado Springs fugitive mom arrested in the United Kingdom after killing her two children and wounding a third following bitter child custody dispute with her ex husband, Kevin Wentz.

A Colorado Springs mother accused of killing her two young children and wounding a third and then going on the run has been taken into the custody thousands of miles away in the United Kingdom.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is wanted for alleged murder, attempted murder and child abuse. Earlier Sunday, Singler’s ex-husband Kevin Wentz identified the two dead children, 9-year-old Elianna ‘Elie’ Wentz and 7-year-old Aden Wentz.

Nearly two weeks after the original killings and a week after she was last seen or heard from, Singler was taken into police custody ‘without incident’ in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Mom hatches plot to kill kids after realizing she was imminent in losing child custody case

Police had yet to say where in the UK the wanted mom was arrested

Colorado Springs Police Department announced more details would follow at a press conference yet to be scheduled.

The children’s murder comes amid a lengthy custody battle Singler was embroiled in with her ex-husband, and was just days away from losing the kids, the Denver Post reported.

Police, responding to a 911 report of a burglary at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point, in the northeast of the city, at around 12.30am on December 19, where they found Singler and her still-living daughter, 11, lying next to the bodies of her other daughter, nine, and son, seven.

At the time the mother claimed the family had been the victim of a home intruder. Upon further investigations Colorado police determined that the mother was the sole suspect and issued an arrest warrant for first degree murder among other charges. By the time authorities attempting to arrest the mother, Singler had by then already skipped town, leading to a manhunt for her whereabouts before her eventual arrest this weekend.

Child custody feud stemming from 2018 divorce

Kevin Wentz stated the children’s murder is related to his divorce to Singler, which dates back to September 2018.

Wentz claims that Singler made allegations of both domestic violence and child abuse against him, which a Larimer County court found unsubstantiated, with Wentz deemed not a threat to the kids.

The feud between the warring parents had continued well into 2023, however, as Singler obtained a Temporary Protection Order in El Paso County against Wentz after the mom alleging Wentz having brandished a knife at her.

Wentz denies the charge but the order stood until January 24 with an appeal hearing scheduled.

Back and forth wrangling and stonewalling

Singler filed another emergency motion in county court on November 17 to try and restrict Wentz’s parenting time based on those same allegations, but the court rescinded the order after they found there was no imminent threat.

Larimer County Court even ordered Singler to pay Wentz’s legal bills and give him makeup time to cover what he’d lost from the order.

Singler, Wentz claims, did not comply with those directives and did not bring the kids to Wentz on their scheduled December 16 exchange date.

Both he and his legal representatives tried to contact his ex-wife but got no response.

Wentz was granted an Emergency Motion for Law Enforcement Assistance to Enforce Parenting Time on December 18 and scheduled a Status Conference for two days later, ordering Singler to appear with the children.

But by December 19, two of the three children were dead.

The father states that he has cooperated fully with the police investigation into the killings.

On Sunday evening, Wentz celebrated Singler’s arrest in a Facebook post, writing: ‘She’s been found!!’

Singler is currently wanted on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

A Colorado court has set a $10 million bond.

A Gofundme has been started to help raise funds for the surviving family.