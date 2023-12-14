Jeffrey Surgent, Ocean City, NJ man decapitates mom, 74, Alexandria, tosses head out the door into hallway. Son had been dealing with bipolar disorder mental health issues.

‘Jesus loves me….’ A New Jersey man has admitted decapitating and killing his 74-year-old mother after the woman came to visit him at his Ocean City apartment last week.

Jeffrey Surgent, 46, is alleged to have used a knife to kill his mother Alexandria Surgent. Responding officers found the son lying naked on top of the deceased woman’s corpse.

Surgent according to court documents called 911 around 4 p.m. on Friday and told the dispatcher he had just killed his mother. He also told the dispatcher he had bipolar disorder mental health issues.

Mother described as devoted and loving caretaker

Police said when they arrived at the apartment building where Surgent lived, they found him nude and lying on top of his mom’s decapitated body.

Court documents also said that Surgent repeatedly apologized for killing his mother to cops. The son claimed throwing his mother’s hacked head out the apartment. Responding officers found the deceased woman’s head on the second floor hallway, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

Arresting documents described the son singing ‘Jesus loves me’ as he was taken away.

Surgent was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently in custody in Cape May County, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Surgent’s family told ABC7 Chicago that Alexandria was visiting her son on the day the incident occurred. They described the woman as a ‘devoted and loving caretaker.’

The apartment building, located on the 600 block of 6th Street, is part of the Ocean City Housing Authority, according to the outlet. Police said they were reviewing surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

‘He was really nice’

Court documents stated that security footage from the building showed the head being tossed out of the door.

Janice Powers, whose father resides at the building where Surgent lived told WPVI that he had attended several functions and had played with children, noting that, ‘he was really nice.’

The incident is being investigated by the Ocean City Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the New Jersey Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, per Fox 29 Philadelphia.

A GoFundMe page has been set by Alexandria’s grandson Chase Surgent to pay for her funeral costs. In the bio for the page, Alexandria is referred to as ‘the greatest grandmother in the world,’ who ‘lived with us and helped us with our day-to-day lives.’

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the parent visiting her son on the fateful day of the murder and what mental health care treatments, if any, the son was undergoing.

A detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.