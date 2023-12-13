Dennis Allen Gaal, Mississippi man, planning to rape baby for his birthday arrested after unwittingly coordinating with undercover FBI agent for hotel meet up.

‘I can’t wait.’ Mississippi authorities have arrested a 49 year old man accused of having arranged a birthday trip for the express purpose of sexually abusing a ten month old baby.

Dennis Allen Gaal, 49, was arrested on Tuesday in Chattanooga, WTVC reported.

An arrest affidavit described Gaal setting up the trip via Telegram on November 17, only to unwittingly be communicating with an undercover FBI agent.

During 2000 trial suspect claimed 2 year old boy asked to be molested

Gaal told the agent he was ‘a contract chef for an offshore hiring company’ and said his ‘age of attraction is 0-12’ but his victims ‘can be older if look younger,’ the affidavit stated.

The agent discussed the possibility of sexual contact with a 10-month-old boy, to which Gaal replaied that he ‘wouldn’t hurt (the baby) but would love to play (sexually)’ and said it ‘would be a dream come true.’

When the agent said he was in Tennessee, Gaal replied that it ‘looks like I may have to take a trip to Tennessee sometime soon.’

The two exchanged phone numbers, with Gaal texting to set up the encounter. Agents used the phone number to learn Gaal’s identity, whereby they discovered he was on the sex offender registry for molesting a 2-year-old boy that he babysat in 1999.

According to the Mississippi sex offender registry, the child sexual abuse took place in Louisiana, where Gaal was born.

Gaal was jailed for 10 years following the child sexual assault. During his trial in 2000, Gaal claimed the boy, despite being just two, was the one who made sexual advances towards him and asked to be molested.

Gaal along with telling the undercover agent about his conviction, also admitted to molesting three other boys between the ages of 2 and 4.

‘Gaal stated that he molested the boys ‘all while awake most of the time,” the affidavit stated.

As the agent and Gaal worked to finalize the impending ‘birthday date’, Gaal said, ‘That sounds awesome. I can’t wait. This is looking to be the best trip I’ve ever taken.’

Gaal booked two rooms at the Hotel Chalet at the Choo Choo and arrived at the hotel on Monday, his birthday, before promptly being taken into custody. He was booked on attempted child rape and two counts of attempted solicitation of a minor.