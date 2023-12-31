Clay Kinney Florida man with a history of ongoing wildlife animal abuse and cruelty intentionally runs over deer to post on TikTok. Previous animal cruelty abuse.

A Florida man is alleged to intentionally struck a deer with a SUV vehicle and posted tape of the incident on video sharing platform, TikTok, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Clay Kinney, 27, of Geneva, was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of animal cruelty, a charge of aggravated animal cruelty and a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked, records show.

Notice of the animal abuse came after a detective was conducting a patrol in the area of Lake Harney Road and Harney Heights Road whereby they spotted Kinney’s blue Chevy Tahoe, according to an arrest report.

History of ongoing wildlife abuse and cruelty

The detective conducted a traffic stop and Kinney, whose driver’s license was suspended and not on his person, was then interviewed regarding the alleged video ‘which (he) posted to TikTok where he intentionally used his vehicle to drive over deer,’ the arrest report stated according to Click Orlando.

According to the reporting deputy, the video shows an attempt to run over five deer when only one gets hit.

Kinney was then arrested and has since bonded out of the Seminole County jail.

Of note, Kinney who seemingly has an affinity with wildlife was arrested in 2021 by the Florida Fish & Wildlife in Seminole County for abuse of wildlife, including the following charges below: