Charlie Green, Hamilton, Ohio man forgives ex girlfriend Tonya Nester for shooting him in testicle as he professes he still loves her as woman now faces felony assault.

She emasculated him. But he still adores and loves her.

A Hamilton, Ohio man says he does not want an apology from his ex-girlfriend and still ‘has love for her’, despite the woman shooting him in the testicle.

Charlie Glenn says the charges against 36-year-old Tonya Nester are from when she shot him according to a recent interview with FOX19.

‘It went through my testicle into my butt cheek and out’

‘[She] wanted me to take a walk with her, and I found out she had a pistol with her,’ Glenn told the outlet. ‘She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me.’

Fortunately for Glenn, the gunshot wasn’t life threatening.

According to cops, Glenn was able to get the gun away from his ex-girlfriend.

‘She pulled the pistol out and shot me, and I proceeded to take the pistol from her at that point and got her down,’ explained Glenn. ‘My family members called the 911 because I was shot and bleeding.’

A recorded diary of the interceding moments later went as follows below.

911 caller: “She’s trying to take off out the door. She’s run out the front door because she’s trying to leave.”

Dispatcher: “Which way did she run?”

911 caller: “Uhm, uhm, I don’t know.”

The person calling 911 told police they saw Nester run east from the house through an alley towards Crawford Woods.

Hamilton police say they eventually arrested Nester about a half mile from the crime scene at a house on Caldwell Street.

Glenn is heard on the 911 call explaining his injury.

‘One shot, but I think it went through my testicle into my butt cheek and out,’ Glenn said, according to a recording of the 911 call.

Glenn said Nester is taking medication for a mental disability.

Asked if he wants an apology from his former girlfriend Glenn says no, as he only wants her to get better.

‘I still to this day love her, and if she ever gets better, well…’ Glenn explained.

To which this male author wonders, ‘where are your balls man? Let her go and run the other way! Take your loss, seek a female out who holds you dear and respects you. Better still respect yourself!’

Glenn is home now, while Nester is in the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The woman faces a felonious assault charge and is due back in court on Dec. 12.