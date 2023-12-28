Benjamin Aguilar Texas dog groomer punches & kills ‘aggressive’ Yorkie during haircut at Kanino Dog Grooming, Brownsville, Texas. Canine’s death only revealed after dog owner insisted on reviewing video surveillance.

A Texas dog groomer has caused disconcert following allegations he killed a Yorkie after hitting the animal in the stomach and grabbing her neck — on account of the pooch being ‘aggressive,’ during a haircut.

Benjamin Aguilar, 39, upon his arrest was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal resulting in death in connection with the incident at Kanino Dog Grooming in Brownsville on Christmas Eve, ValleyCentral reported.

Sugar’s owner told police that he dropped the pup off for a haircut and that moments later, Aguilar called to say she had fainted.

Trying to maintain control

The owner demanded to watch surveillance video, which allegedly showed the groomer striking the canine in the belly and grabbing her by the neck, according to Brownsville police.

Aguilar admitted to officers that he used excessive force and struck the dog because she was being aggressive and he was trying to ‘maintain control,’ cops said.

Brownsville Animal Control responded and checked the video.

‘Upon review of the footage, Animal Control Officers concluded that Aguilar used excessive force while handling the victim’s dog,’ police said.

Aguilar was booked into the city jail and arraigned Monday.

He was issued a bond of $8,000.

The owners of Kanino Dog Grooming declined to respond to media overtures for comment. It remained unclear if the dog groomer continued to remain employed at the outlet and whether previous infringements were recorded.