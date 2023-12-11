Amy and Chris Hillyard of Farley’s East Coffee shop fire three workers involved in alleged anti-semitic scrawlings at store bathroom following threats of store boycott.

An Oakland, California coffee shop facing a potential boycotting and accusations of abetting antisemitism has fired three workers alleged to have recently blocked a Jewish woman who sought to film graffiti at the store bathroom criticising Israel in the backdrop of the recent conflict in Gaza.

The firings come just days after Farley’s East coffee shop issued an apology over the episode last week.

Wrote Farleys on Instagram over the weekend: ‘On Sunday, we fell short of this vision. What began as a civil dialogue between our staff and a Jewish customer escalated into a situation that was shocking and unacceptable. Events like these strike fear in the Jewish community and perpetuate the rise of anti-Semitism in our community and around the world.’

pic.twitter.com/enziFjyM16 Jews aren’t allowed in the restrooms in a coffee shop and restaurant in Oakland, CA Farley’s East coffee house (33 Grand Ave.) America has been giving more and more 1933 vibes lately. What is going on in America? — Ella Travels (Ella Kenan) (@EllaTravelsLove) December 7, 2023

Co-owners, husband and wife, Amy and Chris Hillyard reiterated that the ‘acts of hate’ would not be tolerated in their business.

‘We do not tolerate any behavior at Farley’s that makes people feel unwelcome or unsafe. Because this act was not aligned with our values, the employees involved in the incident are no longer employed by Farley’s,’ the Hillyard’s posted according to KTVU.

The incriminating video which showed cafe workers attempting to forbid the Jewish customer from filming the alleged ‘offensive’ bathroom etchings, showed three employees standing between the customer and the door of the bathroom.

According to the video, the customer had previously gone into the bathroom and wanted to re-enter to document the alleged antisemitic scrawlings.

The employees allegedly wanted to prevent the woman from recording graffiti in the bathroom, which showed ‘Zionism = fascism’ written on the mirror above the sink and ‘Your neutrality/apathy is enabling genocide’ written on a diaper-changing station.

The employees also accused the woman of ‘misgendering’ an employee, KTVU reported.

After allowing the woman in the bathroom, the employees are heard shouting, ‘History didn’t start in 1948, lady,’ and ‘Free Palestine.’

In their initial apology statement, Farley’s Coffee’s posted on their Instagram page Wednesday, insisting that they were not antisemitic and promised ‘ongoing staff training’ after the incident.

Store owners faced threats of boycotting

‘We are committed to working with community leaders and organizations across the Bay Area to make sure we as owners, and our employees, have the resources, education and skills necessary to peacefully exist in this community. We hope to continue to have the privilege of serving our community and to once again being a coffeehouse where everyone feels welcome,’ the company posted.

The statement did little to assuage concerns and grievances of customers and that of social media who demanded Farley’s be boycotted along with the immediate sacking of workers, after it initially appearing Amy and Chris Hillyard implicitly supporting their worker’s writings – which were only removed after an outpouring of consternation across social media.

Posted commentators on social media: ‘Let’s put this place out of business.’

Wrote another, ‘What a friggin disgrace. Violation of law. Close them down. remove Farley’s license.’

While another wrote, ‘Facial regognition time. I hope these people are never employed again. ACCUSATIONS? Scallywags reporting is as bias as them come. Disgusting!’

Come Sunday, Reuters cited the Gaza Health Ministry stating there had been 18,000 Palestinians killed following Israeli attacks on Gaza since the October 7 strike by Hamas inside Israel killing 1200.

The conflict is expected to continue indefinitely as Israel’s chief allay, the United States vetoed yet another vote to bring the conflict to an end on Friday amid claims that the US was now abetting and being complicit in war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

The remaining 13 of the 15 current members of the UNSC voted in favour of the resolution put forward by the United Arab Emirates and co-sponsored by 100 other countries. The UK chose to abstain.