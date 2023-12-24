Amanda Rose Brooks Florida Keys woman and caretaker who ongoing raped her autistic brother in law and had his baby claimed she was the real victim. Woman now faces sexual battery amongst other charges.

Define cognitive dissonance? A Florida woman charged with allegedly raping her autistic brother-in-law over the course of a decade — and giving birth to his child, has maintained that she is the ‘real victim.’

Amanda Rose Brooks was arrested on Dec. 7 by US Marshals in Orlando and charged with sexual battery and lying to authorities that she had been the victim of sexual assault in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and arrest records.

In June 2022, Brooks, 36, reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, claiming she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by her husband and his brother, The Keys Citizen reported, citing an arrest warrant.

So autistic that he would have never been able to initiate or consent to sex

In addition to sharing a list of times and dates detailing assaults, Brooks gave investigators screenshots of messages with friends depicting her as the victim of abuse and claiming that she had been harassed by her husband’s family for having left with her children.

Brooks said that she and her husband had been her brother-in-law’s sole caretakers, according to the report.

A month later, however, the victim’s mother reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and claimed that Brooks had in fact been assaulting her severely autistic son (who by virtue of being so disabled would never have been able to initiate nor consent to sexual advances) over the course of 10 years.

An arrest warrant stated the victim, who ‘could not have consented to these acts,’ telling his mother of Brooks on multiple occasions entering his room and initiating sex despite his protests, telling him to ‘be quiet,’ ‘not to tell anyone,’ and that the assault ‘was OK because it made her feel good,’ (can you imagine…?) according to the report.

Florida authorities obtained DNA samples from Brooks’ child, who was born in January, and the brothers, and tests confirmed that the victim was the child’s father.

Brooks’ husband told investigators that during the last incident, Brooks had been using an ovulation tracker.

Authorities charged Brooks, with sexual battery, making a false report about a crime, and giving false information about a felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks is currently being held on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.