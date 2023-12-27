Abrielle Baldwin, Florida woman shot dead by younger teen brother following dispute over unequal Christmas gift exchange between siblings.

A Florida teen has been accused of killing his elder sister during a family dispute over Christmas gifts over the weekend.

Abrielle Baldwin, 23, her two sons, ages 6 and 10 months, were out shopping Sunday night with her two teenage brothers, ages 15 and 14, and their mother, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Baldwin’s 14-year-old brother was apparently upset that his older brother was getting more gifts than he, sparking an argument, the sheriff said.

Teens carried handguns

‘So they had this family spat about who was getting what and what money was being spent on who,’ Gualtieri told reporters Tuesday.

The family eventually left the store and went to Baldwin’s grandmother’s home, where the arguing continued.

While at the residence, the 14-year-old took out a handgun and threatened to shoot his older brother in the head, authorities said.

Family members present at the home tried separating the teens. The younger teen then began arguing with Baldwin and threatened to shoot her and her 10-month-old son.

He then allegedly shot her in the chest with a .40-caliber handgun. The baby was in a carrier and wasn’t harmed. When the 15-year-old teen came out of the home, he took out his own .45-caliber handgun and shot his brother in the stomach.

Next year there will be no Christmas gifts…

The older teen ran from the scene and tossed the gun, Gualtieri said. The younger teen who allegedly shot Baldwin was hospitalized in stable condition and will be taken into custody when he’s released.

Local prosecutors will review the case and decide whether to charge him as an adult for the killing of his sister, the sheriff said.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.