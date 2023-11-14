Thomas McKeown, Florida father, 86, killed, run over repeatedly by son, 61, Mark, outside R Bar in Treasure Island in hit and run as son is only charged with felony of leaving the scene of a crash that involved a death. Impairment being explored.

A Florida man was killed after being repeatedly run over with a truck in the parking lot of a Tampa area bar, before the involved driver fleeing the scene. The suspect? — the man’s very own son.

Thomas McKeown, 86, was walking towards a truck as it backed into a parking spot Saturday night at R Bar in Treasure Island, according to a release by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

McKeown fell to the ground in front of the truck, and it ran over him, dragging him in the parking lot.

Wrote investigators: ‘the truck then (reversed) and (moved) forward multiple times, running over him each time before leaving the scene.’

McKeown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators later found evidence that led them to believe McKeown’s 61-year-old son, Mark McKeown, was driving the truck that struck the 86-year-old, the release states.

Mark McKeown was arrested and charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a crash that involved a death. Jail records show that Mark McKeown was released Sunday after posting a $50,000 bail

Authorities say the driver could have been impaired when the crash happened and that the investigation is ongoing. It remained unclear if there would be further charges.