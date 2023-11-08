Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan arrested trying to run over security guard at Port Charlotte High School after taking exception to directives to her as she sought to enter and leave school grounds.

A Florida mother is accused of attempting to run over a school security guard at a high school last week after taking exception to directives.

Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan, 42, dropped her child off at Port Charlotte High School on Thursday morning, November 2nd, and tried to exit the parking lot the same way she had entered, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

A worker at the school stopped Samuels-Catalan and told her she couldn’t leave that way due to buses coming through to drop off students.

The agitated mom turned her car around, leading the staff member to believe Samuels-Catalan was leaving out the exit.

Upon a bus driving through and dropping off students, Samuels-Catalan according to cops turned her car around toward the staff member and ‘hit the gas,’ revving the engine while allegedly speeding toward the man.

The worker dove out of the path of the speeding car, landing in a line of bushes.The school worker was able to get the car’s license plate and report the incident to the school resource officer.

During the investigation, a witness and security footage corroborated the victim’s claim.

During an interview with deputies on Tuesday, Samuels-Catalan said she prefers to go out through the entry to avoid speed bumps in the exit area that cause damage to her car and denied attempting to strike the victim with her vehicle.

Samuels-Catalan was charged with aggravated assault on a public or private education employee. The mother remains held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond, FOX35 reported.

‘The pick-up and drop-off lines at the schools are frustrating at times, but we absolutely will not cut corners on ensuring the safety of the students and staff,’ Sheriff Bill Prummell said. ‘I am glad that our victim here is uninjured, and I hope that this mother rethinks the example she is setting for her child.’