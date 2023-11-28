Sandra Jimenez, Miami, Florida woman stabs live in boyfriend with rabies needle after accusing him of looking at other women. Tells cops wound was self inflicted.

Jealousy is in the eye of the beholder. Or those going blind with rage …

A woman was arrested on Saturday in Miami for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with a rabies needle for looking at other women earlier that day, Florida police said.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, upon her arrest was charged with aggravated battery over the attack that police say was over an ongoing argument with her boyfriend, NBC6 reported.

Upon the couple returning home, Jiminez allegedly jumped on top of her boyfriend, who was lying on the couch in their Miami home, and stabbed him in the right eyelid with a rabies needle that was for their dogs.

She then left after realizing what she had done, with the victim being transported to hospital. Police were shortly called to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they interviewed the victim, who relayed his ordeal.

Girlfriend claims boyfriend’s wound was self inflicted

Officers later found Jimenez sleeping in her car, whereupon she was taken into custody. Upon questioning, the woman allegedly told police her boyfriend’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Jimenez appeared in bond court Monday, where a judge found probable cause and ordered her to stay away from her boyfriend, who she had been with for eight years.

The girlfriend remains held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was granted a public defender, with bond set at $7,500.