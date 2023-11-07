Nate Kuhlman, Steubenville, Ohio man killed in freak waterskiing accident days after marrying as he and newlywed wife, Mariana travelled to St. Lucia for their ‘dream’ honeymoon.

It should have been a period of joy. It has now become a contemplation of pain… A newlywed Ohio man died in a freak waterskiing accident on his honeymoon just three days after tying the knot.

The tragedy occurred after Nate and Mariana Kuhlman of Steubenville got married on October 28th and they jetted off to a dream honeymoon on the Carribean island of St. Lucia.

Details continued to remain unclear as to the exact nature of the freak accident, WFLA reported.

‘Wonderful husband, friend, son & brother in Christ’

In a fundraiser set up after his death, the newlywed was described as a ‘wonderful husband, friend, son and brother in Christ.’

The fundraiser continued: ‘He was able to thoughtfully encounter every person he met and those who had the blessing of a relationship with him would be able to tell a list of stories detailing what a fun, kind, and adventurous soul he was.

‘Nate tragically lost his life three days after his wedding. Words cannot describe the heart break there is for his story and for his family.’

Two fundraisers set up to help the family deal with the heartbreak have raised over $100,000.

Few details released of ‘freak accident’

In a Facebook post shared after the accident, Nate’s mother, Heather Kuhlman, said she was flying to St Lucia after her son was ‘in the arms of Jesus.’

‘Nate’s death took all of us by surprise and just took our breath away,’ she wrote. ‘By God’s grace, we are ok. It’s so hard and painful, but we are walking each day one moment at a time.’

‘I am sad that Nathaniel is no longer here with us, but I know he is very much alive in heaven and will be praying for us.

‘Please keep us in your prayers as we bring Nate home,’ she added.

Local officials have yet to release a statement.