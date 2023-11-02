Maximus Knight, Utah teen, 13, accidentally strangles self with tetherball rope while cleaning at his family’s corn maze property in Venice. No foul play or suspicious activity ruled.

A 13 year old Utah boy has died after accidentally getting a tetherball wrapped around his neck while cleaning over the weekend.

Maximus Knight, was helping a clean up at Knights Corn Maze, his family’s property when the tragedy unfolded.

The teen’s family went looking for Maximus upon realizing that he was missing when they found him unconscious at a tetherball pole with the rope wrapped around his neck.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis said the 13-year-old boy was helping clean up at the end of the day on Saturday at Knights Corn Maze in Venice, near Richfield.

The Sheriff told KSTU that the boy’s death appeared to be the result of a ‘tragic accident’, and there was no sign of foul play or suspicious activity.

Medical examiner to rule on exact cause of death

First responders were able to get a pulse back on Maximus, only for the teen to later die at hospital, KTVX reported.

The teen boy’s exact cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office in due course.

On a GoFundMe page, Maximus’ aunt called his death a tragic accident.

The GoFundMe also said the family’s corn maze is a staple to the community, and Maximus was actively involved in helping with it.

‘Maximus was a beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community,” the GoFundMe page reads. “The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.’

A candlelight vigil was held for Maximus on Monday evening.