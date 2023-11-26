: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kaytlann Barnes, Fort Smith, Arkansas, middle school teacher at Booneville Junior High School charged with sending nude photos to 14 year old teen student.

An Arkansas middle school teacher has been accused of instructing a minor teen student to send nude images after initially sending the boy illicit images of herself.

Kaytlann Barnes, 30, until recently, a teacher at Booneville Junior High School, was arrested at her home in Fort Smith last week following accusations the educator had solicited risqué images of her victim be sent via Snapchat.

Barnes is accused of sending the boy, aged 14, sexually explicit photos through the app to her minor victim and directing the student to send some back to her.

Upon her arrest, the middle school teacher was charged with a slate of child sex felonies, KATV reported.

Court records described Barnes sending several photos and a video ‘purposefully exposing her sex organs’.

She then requested video the student back to ‘arouse or gratify her sexual desires,’ according to the filings.

The exchange took place over the course of two nights whilst each were at their respective homes, court documents state.

Abuse of position of trust, power and authority

Barnes was charged with sexual indecency with a child; producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child; unlawful use of a communication device; and computer child pornography according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident led to the middle teacher being from her role at the school and no longer employed by the Boonville Public Schools district, police confirmed.

She was detained and subsequently released from Logan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond on Monday.

In a statement, Logan County Sheriff Jason W. Massey said: ‘We thank the Arkansas State Police, the Booneville Public Schools, and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power in subjugating her teen male victim.