Jonnie Angel Klein, Illinois mom and caretake shot dead stopping at Worth Chase ATM branch in Worth. 2 suspects involved in other armed robberies arrested.

Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of an Illinois mom over the weekend after stopping at a Worth, Chase ATM.

Jonnie Angel Klein, 32, had just dropped off her 15-year-old son when she pulled into the Chase Bank ATM on West 111th Street in Worth at 3pm on Saturday.

Seconds later the 32-year-old was fatally shot in an apparent robbery. The woman who was shot in the chest, despite attempting to drive to hospital did not survive her ordeal.

‘She faced many battles head on’

Police arrested Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson, 23, and Tamara Jailynn Johnson, 22, the following day and revealed the pair from the nearby district of Harvey were linked to recent armed robberies across the area and northwest Indiana.

‘Multiple firearms were recovered, one of which is believed to be the weapon used in the homicide,’ Worth Police Department said in a statement.

Her family said Klein leaves behind two children, a 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, and she was a caretaker for her ailing mother, who has been battling cancer.

‘It’s been hard on her mother, brother, daughter son. So, it’s just devastating to see that,’ cousin, Nick Klein told abc7chicago. ‘Right now, the biggest concern is being there for her family, her kids.’

Read a GoFundme page: ‘She worked tirelessly to provide for her family without complaint,’ organizer Jacquelyn Valasek wrote.

‘She faced many battles head on; she was a warrior that never gave up.

‘Through her positive presence and servant attitude she shone God’s light into so many peoples lives without even knowing it.’

The arrested couple are due to appear at Cook County Courthouse in Bridgeview charged with her murder on Wednesday.