Jessica Lawson Idaho teacher arrested having sex with minor and plying teen with alcohol and drugs after cops find boy driving car during traffic stop after teacher was too drunk to drive. Former South Fremont H.S teacher denies sex allegations.

A married Idaho teacher has been accused of having sex with a teen boy after cops discovered the minor driving her car following an episode of boozing and doing drugs.

Jessica Lawson, 36, an Arizona native, taught at South Fremont High School from 2021 until 2023.

On November 6, a teenage boy – described as either 16 or 17 years old – faced a traffic stop for having a car with no visible tail lights. Authorities discovered that the car belonged to Lawson, whom the boy said allowed him to drive because she was too drunk.

Fremont teacher denies having sex with minor or plying him

Court documents cited by East Idaho News stated the boy admitted to having marijuana on him at the time.

Police drove the underage boy home that night, but the next morning his parents provided authorities with more details the outlet reported.

The parents claimed Lawson picked up the teen at 11 p.m. on November 6 and drove him to her house in Saint Anthony, Idaho.

Once there, she and the teenager had sex after getting drunk and high at her place.

Lawson, according to the boy’s mother, admitted to some of the allegations. The educator conceded picking up her teen victim from his home and taking him to her house where she plied the boy with alcohol.

However, Lawson denied ‘anything else had occurred’ and said that while there was marijuana in the house, she didn’t give it to him, KIFI reported.

Faces life in prison if convicted

Following her arrest, Lawson was charged with two counts of felony rape of a victim who is 16 or 17 years of age, felony delivery of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor dispensing alcohol to a minor.

The educator was booked into Madison County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Lawson has also received a no-contact order between herself and the alleged victim.

If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.

Lawson has since been fired from South Fremont High School. She is no longer listed on the school’s staff page.

It remained unclear if the teen victim was a student at the school where Lawson previously taught.