‘I’m the best drunk driver ever.’ A Pennsylvania woman who shared tweets about her reckless driving minutes before killing two state troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia last year is to spend decades in jail following her sentencing on Wednesday.

Jayana Webb, 23, who is seven months pregnant received a sentence of 27 and-a-half to 60 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Her attorney Mike Walker told the Philadelphia Inquirer that under the terms of her guilty plea she will remain free until she gives birth in February, after which she will be permitted to spend some time bonding with her child before reporting to prison.

Webb’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the early morning crash on March 21, 2022.

The wreck led to the deaths of Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin Mack, 33, as well as Reyes Riviera Oliveras, 28, a pedestrian the troopers were helping get to safety off the roadway.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the outcome ‘a just resolution of one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory.’

During court proceedings, prosecutors presented evidence including Webb’s own posts on X in which she boasted about being pulled over for ‘doing 110 in a 50’ mph zone shortly before the fatal crash.

‘If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever,’ Webb went on to boast in her post.

So many lives shattered

Around the same time, the troopers who had pulled her over on the interstate were called away to offer assistance to Oliveras, who was attempting to cross I-95 on foot near Lincoln Financial Field.

As the troopers were helping Oliveras into a police vehicle, Webb reportedly attempted to speed past the troopers’ parked SUV, only to lose control, plowing into all three men and killing them. Prosecutors claimed Webb continued to speed after being pulled over constituted an act of malice.

Webb’s attorney said his client expressed remorse for her actions, and said she had apologized to the family in the courtroom on Wednesday.

‘She had hoped that at some point in their lives they would be able to forgive her. She will never forgive herself. She suffers greatly because of what she did and recognizes that she is punished and has ruined a large portion of her life,’ Walker said according to CBS Philadelphia.

Officials say Trooper Mack, joined the force in 2014, while Sisca, only recently graduated from the academy and had enlisted in February of 2021. Sisca was also a Fire Chief of Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.

Trooper Sisca was barely a year on the job when he was struck and killed. His longtime friend Trooper Ross Greenwood said at his funeral service: ‘I watched Branden become a leader, a dedicated person being a first responder, passionate to help others, and just an amazing human being.’

Trooper Mack, a Marine Corps veteran, left behind a wife, Stephanie, and two young daughters, Olivia and Rowan.

Stated the widow during Mack’s funeral, ‘I will remember my hero as an amazing father, best friend, and my filter, my sounding board and my husband. The girls were incredibly lucky to have you – even if that time was cut incredibly too short.’