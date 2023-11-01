Brooklyn man shot dead by cops after gunning down neighbors over noise

Jason Pass Brooklyn man shot dead by cops after gunning down neighbors over noise complaints at East Flatbush residence. Gunned down were Bladimy Mathurin and his stepson Chinwai Mode.

A Brooklyn man on the run after shooting dead his two neighbors over noise complaints was killed by cops after lunging at officers with a knife, Wednesday morning.

Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and his stepson Chinwai Mode, 27, were gunned down Sunday night following a reported noise complaint by their downstairs neighbor who they’d been warring with for four years.

Jason Pass, 47, remained on the run until he was spotted driving down a Bath Beach, Brooklyn, street on Wednesday morning, NYPD said during a press conference.

Ongoing noise complaints

At some point, just on 8am, Pass ‘was stopped in his vehicle’ by police only for the wanted man to lunge at cops with a knife.

The alleged killer was shot ‘once in the leg, twice in the chest and in the jaw,’ according to a source, the dailymail reported.

Pass, a former state corrections officer, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

The shooting happened on the fourth floor of a housing complex in East Flatbush.

Captured surveillance footage showed Mathurin coming out of his apartment with scissors only for the man’s wife attempting to bring him back inside. At some point, Pass then takes out his weapon, shooting dead his neighbor along with the man’s stepson who had attempted to run from the shooter.

Pass then focuses his attention on Mathurin, as the wounded man was struggling to get up. He in turn shoots him execution-style before calmly turning to flee.

Why did you bring a gun to shoot my family?

Nine bullet casings were recovered from the scene, according to the nypost.

The day before the shooting, Pass had reportedly been banging on his ceiling as a result of loud noises stemming from Mathurin’s apartment.

Mathurin responded by banging back, which prompted the neighbor to run up the stairs and kick the family’s front door, according to the man’s grieving widow, Marie Delille.

Family members defending Pass claim the man had gone upstairs to talk to the family about the noise and did not attack first.

The NYPD said Pass had called 311 six times since March 2022 on his neighbors to complain.

Pass had a short-lived career as a correction officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester and was terminated in 2005, according to Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson Thomas Mailey.

The suspected gunman was fired from the department in June of that year, the same month The News reported he’d pulled a pistol on two plainclothes police officers in a road-rage incident on Ralph Ave. in Flatlands, Brooklyn.

Bladimy Mathurin’s widow told CBS that her husband was not armed with a gun at the time of the altercation.

Offered Delille: ‘My husband had no gun, no weapon. Why did you bring a gun to shoot my family? Why would you bring a gun to tear my family apart? Why? Why?

‘I need justice to be served.’