Hanme K. Clark, Colorado man shoots 3 dead, seriously injures another and goes on the run following a property dispute in Custer County. Manhunt underway.

A manhunt is underway in Southern Colorado for a 45 year old man accused of shooting and killing three people along with leaving another in critical condition following a property dispute.

Hanme K. Clark allegedly opened gunfire on the four victims in a wooded area near Rocky Ridge Road outside of Westville, Custer County at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Two men and one woman were shot and killed before Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, with a fourth victim — a woman — airlifted to Colorado Springs, then on to Denver in critical condition after taking ‘multiple’ bullets to the chest. She is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office says.

Each victim shot multiple times following Colorado property dispute

Each victim was shot multiple times according to authorities, with at least one of the victims having ‘been in previous civil disputes about property lines’ with Clark in the past.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the property dispute, but a land surveyor was also at the scene and was able to run to safety, according to KOAA.

Following the shooting, a shelter-in-place order was put into effect as several law enforcement agencies — including state police and a local SWAT team were engaged in a stand-off with Clark, who somehow managed to elude police lines and escape in a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The shelter-in-place order was rescinded around 8:15 p.m. as law enforcement worked to track down the suspect — whom they believe is now in another city.

Wanted suspect may be traveling with a woman

‘We have a very good lead on almost exactly where the suspect and the vehicle are, and we’re working with another law enforcement agency to take him into custody,’ a spokesperson for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference.

Anyone who sees Clark or the vehicle — which has a camper shell on top and a Colorado license plate reading “BHLK27” — are warned not to approach him.

Chaffee County police, who are aiding in the search, have described Clark as 6’3” with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 200 pounds.

He may be accompanied by a woman, though police did not describe her appearance or her relationship to Clark.