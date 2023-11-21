Emma Brewington, of Millsboro, Delaware, paraprofessional charged with sending 16 year old student explicit photos of herself. Educator is accused of grooming teen for sex.

A 21-year-old paraprofessional alleged to have been grooming a 16 year old boy for sex has been charged with sending explicit photos, including one exposing her breasts, to a Laurel High School student, Delaware State Police said in a press release.

Emma Brewington, of Millsboro, a chemistry teacher at Laurel H.S had also agreed to have sex with the 16-year-old boy, but ‘they didn’t get to that point yet,’ according to court documents cited by the Delaware Online.

The boy was in a Laurel High School chemistry class in which Brewington was a paraprofessional when court documents state the two began communicating with one another via Snapchat in late September.

Messages and photographs between the educator and her victim continued until the student’s parent learned of the relationship and reported it to the school.

It was during a subsequent investigation, detectives found explicit photos sent by Brewington on the student’s phone.

In addition to giving the boy rides to his home three to four times, court documents claim Brewington and the student having kissed and making out. The teen also slapped her buttocks while in class, with the educator also allowing the 16 year old to touch her breasts with his hands, according to court documents.

Brewington, according to the documents, also sent her male victim several explicit pictures of herself, including one where she was lying on her bed with her breasts exposed.

Laurel School District placed Brewington on administrative leave after learning of the incident on Oct. 16.

Abuse of position of authority, trust and power

On November 14, 2023, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brewington. On November 16, 2023, she turned herself in at Troop 4 and was charged with the following crime: ‘Obscenity Material Provided to a Person Under the Age of 18 (Felony).’

Brewington was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 4 and released on her own recognizance.

She is next slated to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

Brewington faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

A regard of Brewington’s Instagram page, since made private reveals her to be the parent of a young daughter, but not married.

Not immediately clear is what led to the educator abusing her position of authority, power and trust to subjugate her teen male victim?