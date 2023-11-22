Emily Swinkowski Mississippi art teacher at Water Valley High School arrested sending nude photos to 16 year old student.

A Mississippi high school art teacher has been accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a 16-year-old teen student earlier this month.

Emily Swinkowski, 27, who taught at Water Valley High School was arrested over the alleged photos and charged with enticement of a child and child exploitation in connection with the incident.

The case came to the fore after a different student learned about the educator allegedly sending nude photos of herself to her victim and tipping off the principal, who contacted police, according to District Attorney Jay Hale.

Abuse of trust, authority and power

Swinkowski resigned and turned herself into the authorities last Monday. She was freed on $50,000 bond, WLBT reported.

Tracy Walder, a former FBI Special Agent and CIA Officer, told Law & Crime they’re seeing more cases like these because people are getting into teaching at too young an age.

The case once again raises the question of what is prompting some female educators to abuse their position of authority, power and trust and subjugating their male victims.