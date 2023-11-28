Mom of two goes missing after failing to get on plane after...

Danielle Friesland, Piedmont, California mom goes missing after failing to get on plane in Texas after mental clinic discharge. Where is she?

A frantic search is underway for a Bay Area, California mother of two who seemingly disappeared after she failed to get to get on a plane upon her release from a Texas mental health clinic the day before Thanksgiving.

Danielle Friesland, 36, come Tuesday morning continued to remain missing after failing to board her plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Wednesday night.

‘Dani has been going through an unexpected but ongoing mental health issue for several months now, and we just love and support her,’ her husband, Jordan Friedland, told KHOU 11 on Sunday.

Mystery whereabouts

Friedland of Piedmont, CA, spent six weeks getting treatment at the Menninger Clinic in Houston and was scheduled to return home to the California Bay Area for Thanksgiving.

The husband said the treatment had been going so well, that Danielle was set to fly home on Wednesday, where she would continue care and reunite with their two and 5-year-old just in time for Thanksgiving. Except, Friedland never boarded her plane. And her whereabouts continue to remain a mystery.

Piedmont police believe the Bay Area mom may have left the airport in a taxi with $160 in cash and a debit card.

‘Our kids miss her more than anything in the world. She’s the most amazing mom in the world, and the world is a better place with her and being a mom, friend, and community member,’ Jordan told KHOU.

Of disconcert, cops said Friedland intentionally left her phone at the airport.

‘One of the scariest things for me is that Dani doesn’t know Houston. She doesn’t have friends or family here. She doesn’t have her luggage, her credit cards, her phone and I just can’t imagine how scary that must be,’ Jordan said.

Foul play?

Family members and loved ones have flown in from across the country to help search for the missing mother.

Friedland is 5-foot-1, 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen donning a blue puffy jacket with blue and orange stripes and blue jogger pants carrying a black suitcase.

She has been diagnosed with depression, mood disorder psychosis, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, police shared.

It’s suspected that she may be in downtown Houston, specifically the Trinity Park area, according to the family.

‘There were a couple of apparent sightings yesterday (Sunday), but nothing has turned up yet,’ her husband said.

The family has been in Houston, passing out flyers in hopes someone will recognize her.

They have been working with churches and other community groups in the area to help find the mother and have visited a homeless encampment in Houston due to Friedland’s previous statements.

Investigators are reviewing video from the airport to see if they can get a sense for what happened to the mother.

‘We are aware of the news coverage about this unfortunate event. Because of patient confidentiality, we cannot confirm the status of any patient or provide any information without patient consent,’ the Menninger Clinic said in a statement to the outlet.

‘We are deeply saddened by this situation, and our hearts go out to the family. We all hope for her safe return.’

It remained unclear if the mom met with foul play?

Anyone with information about Friedland’s whereabouts should email Piedmont Police Department detectives at detectives@piedmont.ca.gov or call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.