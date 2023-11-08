Christi Romero, missing, Holbrook, Arizona woman found dead in trunk of her own car in California as boyfriend, Richard Paul Rodriguez is arrested. Victim had order of protection against suspect.

A missing Arizona woman was found deceased in the trunk of her car in Huntington Beach, California, with a man the ‘victim’ had been dating being arrested in connection to her murder.

Christi Romero, 54, of Holbrook, AZ, was found in the trunk of her two door 1995 Plymouth Neon vehicle according to Huntington Beach Police Dept. The woman’s family reported her missing on Monday.

Upon being dispatched to a family residence, and reports of a ‘disturbance,’ at the home, responding officers soon located the missing woman’s vehicle nearby and the macabre discovery of her body inside, abc7 reported.

‘Rocky relationship’

Arrested and charged with suspicion of murder was Richard Paul Rodriguez, 34, of Holbrook, AZ.

Holbrook police believe Romero was forced out of her Arizona home by Rodriguez, adding that she had an active order of protection against him. They also believe Rodriguez had her 9 mm pistol in his possession. Romero’s cause of death had yet to be determined.

According to family members, Rodriguez and Romero had been ‘romantically’ involved going on for 3 years, and had a rocky relationship, with officers called several times to an Arizona residence they shared, KTLA reported.

Investigators have not determined why Rodriguez came to Huntington Beach, although they said he may have friends or family in the area.

Huntington Beach police said the couple may have been dating.

How and when Romero came to die remained under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Huntington Beach Police Detective S. McCollom at (714) 960-8848. Tipsters may also call OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.