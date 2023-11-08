80 year old man shoots roommate dead for not paying his share...

An 80 year old man has admitted shooting his roommate dead following an argument at their Missouri home over the man not, ‘pushing my buttons.’

Charles V. Tinker told of downing four shots of whiskey before becoming embroiled with his 52 year old roommate, Jon Lovelace and shooting the man dead at their home in Bradleyville, in southwest Missouri on November 2.

Upon his arrest the octogenarian was charged with second degree murder the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Did not render aid, call 911 or go back outside to check on victim

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime outlined the case.

Just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot. Once there, deputies found Lovelace suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead before he could be flown by helicopter to a trauma center. Tinker was quickly identified as the shooter and was detained as investigators confiscated a 9mm Ruger handgun.

Tinker shot Lovelace in the stomach with the handgun during an argument, the affidavit said, citing a witness.

Tinker was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared for confinement based on his ‘admitted and suspected alcohol consumption’ before being released into the custody of the Taney County Jail, the affidavit stated.

A search of the residence turned up a handgun magazine with 9 mm ammo and 9mm spent shell casings.

Tinker allegedly confirmed he shot Lovelace with a 9mm Ruger handgun, saying the victim told him he was going to kill him, so he went into his bedroom and retrieved a gun from the bedroom per the affidavit.

Tinker said he brought the firearm from the bedroom to the front door area of the residence, fired two shots behind a vehicle to make another individual leave and fired two additional shots at Lovelace.

‘Tinker stated he was attempting to shoot the victim in the leg and was not sure where he had shot the victim,’ the affidavit said.

After shooting him, he went inside the house and did not render aid, call 911 or go back outside to check on Lovelace, the document stated.

Tinker allegedly told investigators Lovelace wasn’t helping to pay rent or additional costs of living, the affidavit said.

He also allegedly said he had ‘pushed my buttons’ and ‘that’s all he was going to take,’ the affidavit said.

Tinker said the situation had been escalating over time, said Lovelace did not have any weapons, and the two hadn’t been fighting when he shot him.

Tinker said he shot the victim from a combination of ‘fear of safety and being angry’ and that he had consumed four shots of whiskey before the shooting.