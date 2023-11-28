: About author bio at bottom of article.

Raymond Evans, Omaha, Nebraska man beats girlfriend, Cecilia Perez dead in blunt force trauma in domestic violence case. Controlling boyfriend body dumped body in field.

A victim of domestic violence … A Nebraska martial arts aficionado has been arrested and charged with the murder of his Omaha girlfriend and mother of two following the discovery of her body in a field last week.

Raymond Evans, 33, also of Omaha was arrested on Thursday in the beating death of Cecilia Perez, 34, following the discovery of her body in rural Nebraska east of Lincoln, last Tuesday.

During Evans’ court arraignment on charges of first degree murder and use of a weapon, prosecutors stated Perez died from blunt force trauma, citing a released autopsy, KETV reported.

‘Why was he so controlling?’

Perez’s family said she was a victim of domestic violence.

‘We fought for her so many times to get away,’ her sister, Emma Wineinger, said according to KLKN.

Monica Durand, a friend who met Perez in nursing school more than a decade ago, said Evans was controlling.

‘He wouldn’t let me see her,’ Durand said. ‘I’m just her friend. I’m a girl. Why was he so controlling like that?’

Perez was reported missing on November 21 but hadn’t been seen or spoken to for three days prior, KOLN reported. The missing girlfriend’s body was found by men clearing a field with heavy equipment.

Perez coincidentally on the day of the discovery of her body had been reported missing earlier that day. She had last spoken with relatives days before.

No known motive

Lincoln authorities turned the case to Omaha authorities after it was determined the woman’s beating death occurred in Omaha. Douglas County is now prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors said, Perez’s boyfriend trained in Lincoln.

Emma Wineinger, Perez’s sister, and Dawn Van Sloun, her aunt, were among several who stood to share memories of her.

They said she was a loving person who always looked out for her family.

‘Cecilia was a character, and everywhere she went — her laugh, her laughter, it was like this cackle,’ Van Sloun said.

‘She raised all of us,’ Wineinger said. ‘She raised my niece. She raised all her children and did a damn good job. She did so well.’

Evans remains held at Douglas County Corrections with no bond.

Not immediately understood is what led to the victim’s ‘controlling’ boyfriend killing his girlfriend.