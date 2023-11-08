: About author bio at bottom of article.

Doomed? TikToker tattoos boyfriend’s name Kevin on her forehead.

Ana Stanskovsky, London TikToker tattoos boyfriend’s name Kevin (Freshwater) on her forehead. Social media responds in a frenzy as woman insists the etching is real and here to stay.

She must be head over heels in love? Or simply crazy? Or just plain impulsive? Either way she’s doomed…

A London TikToker has caused disconcert after sharing video of herself having her boyfriend’s name ‘Kevin’ tattooed on her forehead.

‘Getting my [boyfriend’s] name tattooed on my face,’ gushed ink-loving Ana Stanskovsky, 27, in the captions of an eye-popping TikTok post. ‘Let’s do it!’

‘Yes, it’s real,’

And do it she did! Or did she? The footage, which has nearly 19 million views, appears to show the woman getting beau Kevin Freshwater’s name needled just below her hairline in bold, giant, black lettering.

Skeptical body-art fans are questioning whether Stanskovsky actually went through with what some are calling a staged stunt for social media clout.

‘There’s literally no needle in the machine,’ wrote one commentator.

‘It’s a prank. There’s no blood or redness,’ another insisted.

Stanskovsky in a series of subsequent clips, insisted that her forehead etching was in fact, authentic.

‘Yes, it’s real,’ she confirmed online. ‘I can’t even believe it myself that I did it.’

‘I know it’s a little bit crazy,’ continued Stanskovsky. ‘But I like to express my feelings, and I think if you really love someone you should be able to show it off.’

She went on to advise guys that their significant others should follow suit.

‘If your girlfriend doesn’t wanna tattoo your name on her face,’ explained Stanskovsky, ‘you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend.’

Will Ana end up regretting the face tattoo?

Asked what she’ll do if things don’t end up working between her and Kevin, the millennial mused: ‘If we break up, I will just have to find myself a different Kevin.’

Adding, ‘I don’t know why people think getting such a big tattoo on your forehead is a big deal . . . You can still find a job and stuff.’

Well at least a digital nomad job….

Despite her bravado, thousands of cyber critics proceeded to criticize Stanskovsky.

‘You need a mental health evaluation. That’s not normal behavior. You’re giving psychotic vibes. Kevin should run immediately,’ stated one netizen.

‘[You] ruined a beautiful face over some dude that you will break up with or he will cheat on ya. Nice choice,’ stated another.

‘You’ll regret this sooner than you think,’ predicted another.

Probably sooner than she realizes.

The above tale reminds this author of a female friend wildly infatuated with a string physics scientist, who one day surprised her lover when she came home with physics formulas running up and down her arms and the nape of her neck.

He took it in stride, overwhelmed by her devotion and her impetuous.

Two months later her broke up with her. That’s when she dropped by and cried in my arms, ‘I really loved him.’

To which this author whispered, ‘But do you really love yourself…?”