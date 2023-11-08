Home Scandal and Gossip 8 year old Houston parents found dead after failing to pick up...

8 year old Houston parents found dead after failing to pick up boy

Houston parents of 8 year old boy found dead in murder suicide after child’s parents failed to pick him up from school on Tuesday. 

The parents of an 8 year old Texas boy who failed to pick up their son after school were found dead at the family residence in what investigators believe was a murder suicide.

Officers responding to the family’s Houston residence for a ‘welfare check,’ on Tuesday ‘saw something that led them to believe the circumstances inside the house were dangerous,’ HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said, according to KHOU-TV.

When police arrived, investigators said the circumstances appeared ‘dangerous,’ so they went inside.

No known motive 

‘Once they got in the house, they found an adult female deceased from apparent blunt trauma and they found a male that appears to be deceased from self-hanging,’ he said.

The 34-year-old female victim was found dead in the dining room, while the 54-year-old man was discovered hanging in the game room, according to police.

The identities of the deceased were not released, with the couple’s murder suicide under investigation.

The 8-year-old was turned over to Child Protective Services.

