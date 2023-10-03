Sherman Vannoy, Clermont, Florida teen killed pulling up into Lake Minneola H.S by 78 year old school bus driver, Mary Laurenzi, as cops continue to investigate Lake County tragedy.

A 17 year old Florida high school senior was killed while pulling up to school on his bicycle when he was hit by a school bus driven by a 78-year-old driver, officials said.

Sherman Vannoy was pedaling near the entrance to Lake Minneola High School in Clermont along the sidewalk just before 7 a.m. Monday when he was fatally struck by the vehicle as it sought to enter school grounds, officials told ClickOrlando.

The teen was on a marked crosswalk at the intersection when the elderly female driver tried to make a turn to enter the school parking lot, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Who had the right of way? School bus driver protocol & hiring

When the driver spotted the bicyclist, she tried to avoid a crash by swerving left, but the front of the bus struck the teen anyway, a crash report revealed.

The bus then careened off the road, before slamming into a stop sign and a chain-link fence.

The 17-year-old pupil — who was not wearing a helmet at the time — was rushed to South Lake Hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The bus driver, Mary Laurenzi, from Leesburg, escaped unharmed and remained at the school, troopers said.

‘She is distraught, as you might imagine she would be,’ said Sherri Owens, communications coordinator with Lake County Schools.

Police to date have not said who had the right of way. Investigators said that the driver and the bicycle rider tried entering school grounds at the same time, resulting in the deadly crash. Nevertheless commentators on the web asked how it was possible that the 78 year old senior was still driving a large vehicle such as the school bus which would likely require high speed response time – along with why weren’t they retired?

Laurenzi has worked for the school district since November 2021. She was placed on administrative leave Monday pending the outcome of the crash investigation.

An 18-year-old special needs student and a 55-year-old woman bus monitor who were onboard the bus at the time of the deadly collision were not hurt, reported the Daily Commercial.

Rising incidence of pedestrian crashes

Lake Minneola High School’s football team honored Vannoy, who was not a player, with a moment of silence at its Monday night game.

Minneola City Councilman Erick Hernandez mourned the student’s death in a Facebook post.

‘No words can adequately express the profound sadness and grief that we are feeling as we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the student who has left us far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this unimaginably difficult time,’ he wrote.

‘This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. It is a reminder that, as a community, we must come together to support one another in times of sorrow and loss,’ Hernandez added.

Data from Florida Highway Patrol revealed that the number of pedestrian crashes has been rapidly since 2020, though fatalities have only increased a small amount.

The force said that in 2022, the months of March, October and December had the highest number of crashes, and that Friday was the most common day for crashed to occur.

Authorities continue to investigate and to date have not cited the driver’s age as a compelling reason for the fatal crash.