Lewiston shooter Robert Card girlfriend dumped him weeks before Lewiston shooting and may have been looking for her last night as police hone in on his Bowdoin residence as loud bangs are heard as the manhunt may be drawing to a close and an arrest imminent. Note also found that might provide clues.

Robert Card, the suspected gunman wanted for killing 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, may have been looking for an ex-girlfriend when he opened fire at a restaurant and bowling alley, his sister told investigators.

Investigators were looking into the possibility Robert Card, 40, was targeting a current or former girlfriend when he went to the ‘Just-In-Time Recreation’ bowling alley and Schemengee’s bar and grill just after 7pm, Wednesday night. It is not confirmed if the woman was at either location.

It is thought that the former couple used to frequent the bowling alley and bar he shot and that the gunman may have gone to the venues to seek out retribution. The woman’s identity was not publicly divulged.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple FBI agencies are currently at a residence home in Bowdoin, Maine, announcing ‘FBI, open the door!’ A possible manhunt for Robert Card might be nearing its end. There are reports of explosions emanating from the house pic.twitter.com/LklIefFwqr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 26, 2023

Cops raid Robert Card Bowdoin home

It remained unclear how long the former couple had been involved and what led to the woman leaving Card who was sequestered to a mental health facility over the summer for two weeks after complaining of hallucinations and hearing voices in his head.

The gunman who managed to elude authorities just on 24 hours was the target of a massive manhunt as authorities feared he may crossed state lines.

Nevertheless current reports told of a swarm of police officers surrounding Robert Card’s home in Bowdoin, Maine.

Outlets reported hearing loud explosions coming from an address believed to be linked to the suspect with a heavy law enforcement presence outside. It’s unclear if the alarming sounds were caused by flash bangs, guns, or something else entirely. The sudden activity suggested the manhunt for the wanted man might be coming to a close.

Card’s family has been cooperating with investigators as authorities continue their massive manhunt for the Army reservist and firearms instructor, law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Law enforcement possibly calling for suspect Robert Card, saying, “FBI come to the door.” They repeated this for about 5-10 minutes. Then 4 loud explosions went off that sounded like flash https://t.co/D34y3Yny2V’s been quiet since. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/Vrbxfqzdck — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) October 26, 2023

Gunman’s family urge him to surrender

His family reportedly told investigators that he had been dealing with mental health issues, including hearing voices and threatening to shoot up a National Guard facility, the sources told the outlet. Adding fissures was the fact that the gunman had recently been fired from his place of employment at a recycling plant in Lisbon Falls, two weeks ago.

Along with working at the plant, Card was a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserves, with previous reports indicating he had served for over 20 years.

In other developments, gunshot sounds were heard being fired outside the residence of Card’s family just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The home is owned by Ryan and Katie Card, his brother and sister-in-law, respectively, according to CentralMaine.com.

Card’s family is urging him to surrender, his brother Ryan Card confirmed to CNN. He would not tell the outlet if his brother has responded to the family’s requests.

Note found at Card’s home that may hold clues

Police have been scouring the local area for the suspect, with the Coast Guard announcing it has been checking the waterways after Card’s boat appeared to be missing.

He should be considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ officials reiterated Thursday during a news briefing, urging anyone who thinks they’ve spotted him not to approach, and to contact police immediately.

Investigators found a note at Card’s home on Thursday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case told ABC News, though they declined to describe the contents of the note, its length or its relevance to the investigation.

The 40-year-old is wanted for 8 counts of murder, as the remaining 10 victims have not yet been identified. A further 13 individuals were injured after previous reports told of up to 50 being injured.

With a death toll of 18, the rampage appears to be the deadliest mass shooting of the year in the United States and the deadliest since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. There have been 565 mass shootings this year across the country, with four or more shot excluding the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.