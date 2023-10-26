Robert Card, Lewiston suspected mass shooting suspect was fired from job two weeks in the same town where his abandoned car was located. Manhunt underway as 18 are left dead following shooting at 3 different locations.

The person of interest in the Maine mass shooting that left 18 people dead is a trained firearms instructor who spent two weeks in a mental health facility over the summer, according to law enforcement sources. The gunman, whose abandoned vehicle was also located in the town of Lisbon, had also been recently fired from his place of employment in the same town.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, was the subject of a massive manhunt in connection to the mass shooting at the city of Lewiston on Wednesday night, the local police department announced.

The suspect, a US Army firing instructor and former engineering student who had spent two weeks over the summer at a mental health facility is alleged to have gone on a shooting spree at three different locations, with the first shooting beginning circa 7pm. To date, thee man remained unaccounted as officials feared possible further acts of violence.

Suspect was fired from Recycling plant

‘Card should be considered armed and dangerous,’ the department said in a Wednesday night post. ‘Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.’

Law enforcement sources said at least 18 people were killed and dozens more wounded in shootings at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston. Thirteen individuals were injured according to a next day follow up.

Emergency workers responded to separate shootings at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, the Sun Journal reported.

Card is from Bowdoin, Maine and is believed to be an Army Reservist stationed out of Saco, Maine.

He suffered from mental health issues, including recently reporting ‘hearing voices’ and threatened to shoot up the military training base in Saco.

Over the summer he was committed to a mental health facility and released after a two-week stay. It remained unclear how Card was able to access weapons following his commitment to the mental health facility.

More information about his mental state was not immediately known.

A phone number listed for Card was not in service, the Associated Press reported.

According to NBC News, Card ‘studied engineering at the University of Maine about 20 years ago,’ from 2001 to 2004.

Card also apparently lost his job recently, CNN reported on-air Wednesday night. According to a former co-worker Robert Card was fired from his job at Maine Recycling in Lisbon Falls two weeks ago. The reason for the man being fired was not immediately known, with the shooter’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter being removed.