Cody Heron Philadelphia biker caught on viral video stomping and smashing on Nikki Bullock’s windshield with 2 kids inside arrested after flood of tips, including from motorcyclist’s own employer.

A motorcyclist captured in a viral video smashing out the back windshield of a car with two small kids inside before then pulling a gun and assaulting the mother along a busy street was arrested Wednesday after the suspect’s employer tipped off cops.

Cody Heron, 26, was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and multiple counts of aggravated assault over the Sunday night attack.

Prosecutors identified Heron as the biker caught on camera shattering the car window before pointing a gun at a mother who jumped out of her car to confront him.

‘Reckless, senseless & violent’

Shattered glass fell onto the woman’s two kids, ages 2 and 5, who were sitting in the backseat at the time.

‘Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening,’ Assistant District Attorney William Fritze said in a statement.

The gun fell from Heron’s waistband as he kicked in the glass, prosecutors said. He picked it up and then briefly pointed the weapon at the 23-year-old driver, Nikki Bullock, the district attorney’s office said.

The two jawed at each other and Heron allegedly head butted the mother, who in turn shoved the motorcyclist before the biker fled.

The heated dispute was sparked when Heron ran into the driver’s side door of Bullock, who was also with her girlfriend, as a roving gang of motorcyclists, bikers and ATV riders took over the street, prosecutors said.

The video of the attack, viewed millions of times on social media, helped lead to Heron’s arrest, police said during a press conference.

Mom stood up to biker thug

Among the tipsters were Heron’s employer, Interim First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The district attorney’s office released photos of the motorcycle Heron was riding and the gun he was allegedly toting. They also showed the high-top Nike sneakers he was wearing when he allegedly kicked in the windshield.

‘The criminal actions of this defendant left four victims traumatized,’ said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

Bullock told NBC 10 she stood her ground against the motorcyclist to protect her two kids.

‘It was just like, it was a little gun and at that point, my windshield was already broken so, what was he really going to do to me, for real?’ she asked.

Both of the woman’s young children were not hurt.

‘There’s not a scratch on them,’ the mom told NBC10. ‘It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them honestly.’