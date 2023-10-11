Kevin Dorgan, Cocoa, Florida father charged with 3 month old baby daughter’s infant death after rolling off bed and suffocating. Father was watching YouTube in another room.

A Cocoa, Florida father has been charged with the manslaughter death of his infant baby daughter after the child fell off a mattress on the floor and in between a concrete wall, while he was watching YouTube videos in another room.

Kevin Dorgan, 44, was arrested Monday after he called 911 to say he found the child had rolled off a mattress, which was on the floor, and in between a concrete wall, leading to the girl suffocating.

‘I need help,’ the father told the 911 operator. ‘She was suffocating.’

‘I f**ked up.’

The 3 month old girl was found face down between the mattress and concrete wall.

Police said Dorgan had left the child on the mattress with blankets and a pillow to prevent the infant from rolling over, before going into another room of his apartment at the Cocoa Village Courtyard Villas to watch YouTube videos.

During police questioning, the father conceded that he should have put the baby in the pack-and-play that was near the mattress, according to a probable cause affidavit by the Cocoa Police Department.

Upon seeing the baby girl on the floor, a probable cause affadivit cited the father immediately knowing that he ‘f****d up.’

According to the affidavit, Dorgan claimed that he called 911 right away after realizing that the three-month-old ‘looked really bad.’

At the time the father was caretaking the 3 month old and her elder, 2 year old sister while the siblings’ mother was at work, WKMG reported.

The probable cause affidavit said Dorgan showed ‘conduct showing reckless disregard for human life, or for the safety of the other persons, or conduct showing an entire lack of care which raises a presumption of indifference to the consequences.’

Dorgan was arrested on a charge of manslaughter of a child.

Only checked if the kids were ‘whining or fussing’

The father placed the baby on the mattress at around 6 pm on September 5. However, according to the police, his 911 call didn’t come in until 8 pm that night.

Dorgan let investigators look at his browser history, the affidavit said. It showed evidence of numerous browser searches from 5.57 pm all the way up to 7.56 pm, five minutes before the 911 call.

The affidavit stated the mother saying, ‘the victim is always on her back and has not yet learned to roll over.’

Adding, ‘She also stated the victim does not yet know how to crawl and turn over on her own.’ The un-named mother said she believed the baby’s death was an accident.

The mother stressed that she never left the children alone when she was watching them.

Judge Thomas Brown Thomas set the parent’s bond at the Brevard County jail at $75,000.

‘I do find that this does meet the standard for probable cause for the charge,’ Judge Brown said. ‘I am going to order no contact with the mother of the deceased or any other family members at this time.’

The no contact order includes Dorgan’s 2-year-old daughter who police said was also left alone in a room of his apartment.

The affidavit stated Dorgan saying he always left his baby alone on the bed while he watched YouTube, only checking on his kids if they were ‘whining or fussing.’