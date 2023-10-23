Off duty Alaska Airlines pilot charged with attempted murder trying to shut...

Joseph David Emerson off duty Alaska Airlines pilot tries shutting off engines of packed Horizon Air affiliate airline while sitting in cockpit seat. Charged with 83 counts of attempted murder.

An off-duty pilot with Alaska Airlines is accused of attempting to shut off the engines of a packed-out flight on Sunday, with authorities arresting and charging the man with 83 counts of attempted murder following the aircraft making an emergency landing in Portland.

Joseph David Emerson, 44, was also booked with an additional 83 counts of reckless endangerment and one count of endangering an aircraft, police documents show.

Emerson is believed to have been sitting next to the operating pilot on board affiliate airliner, Horizon Air, flying from Everett in suburban Seattle to San Francisco, KPTV reported.

No known motive

He is accused of attempting to deploy the fire suppression system before crew members managed to ‘subdue’ him and remove him from the controls, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alaska Airlines said the flight, which departed Washington state at 5.23pm, was diverted to Portland International Airport following the ‘security threat’.

‘On Oct. 22, Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 operated by Horizon Air from Everett, WA (PAE) to San Francisco, CA (SFO) reported a credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat,′ Alaska Airlines said.

‘The crew secured the aircraft without incident.

‘We are grateful for the professional handling of the situation by the Horizon flight crew and appreciate our guests’ calm and patience throughout this event.’

Live Air Traffic audio appears to show a pilot describing the person believed to be Emerson ‘subdued’ after the incident, suggesting there was a struggle.

‘We’ve got the guy that tried to shut the engines down out of the cockpit and he doesn’t sound like he’s causing any issue in the back right now, I think he’s subdued,’ a pilot told air traffic controllers, according to audio recorded by Live ATC.

‘We want law enforcement as soon as we get on the ground and parked.’

Emerson was arrested by Port of Portland officials, and he is described in his booking sheet as a 6 foot 1 44-year-old bald white man with blue eyes, weighing 210lbs.

Emerson is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Alaska law enforcement is investigating. There was no known immediate motive.