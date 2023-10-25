Jamie Gunn, West Melbourne, Florida woman arrested leaving baby and toddler unattended in running car while drinking at bar with a friend.

And the drink special is…? A Florida mother is alleged to have left her baby and toddler inside her SUV so she could go to a bar while leaving the vehicle running and unlocked.

Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, was arrested Sunday soon after the 2-year-old child and 8-month-old siblings were found asleep in the backseat of her black SUV in the parking lot of Penny Annie’s Bar in West Melbourne, cops said.

‘The doors to the vehicle were unlocked and the vehicle was running,’ West Melbourne police said.

Gunn, the registered owner, was found inside the bar with a friend, police said.

Police said the mom was in the bar ‘for at least 20 minutes while having no regard for her children who were left unattended.’

‘When Gunn learned law enforcement was outside with her vehicle, she was more concerned about going to jail, than the welfare of her children,’ police stated.

Police did not state how many drinks the mom had leading up to her arrest.

Gunn was booked into the Brevard County jail on a single felony count of child neglect without great bodily harm. She was freed on bond Monday.

Her two young children were turned over to a family member, with the Department of Children and Families was notified, police said.

Gunn has a criminal history in Florida that includes charges of contempt of court, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Her most recent run-in with the law occurred in July 2022, when the mom was arrested on a failure-to-appear charge stemming from one of her prior cases.