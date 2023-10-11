Dr. Emily Mecklenburg killed after 150 year old Grace Bailey schooner mast snaps during Rockland, Maine boat trip as investigation is launched.

Unforeseen circumstances? A Maine doctor was killed, and three others were injured after a sailboat’s main mast snapped and fell onto the ship in Rockland on Monday.

Dr. Emily Mecklenburg of Rockland was identified as the fatal victim of the Grace Bailey schooner ship.

Mecklenburg was a doctor at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, according to the Press Herald. The same hospital where the injured parties were treated.

The Coast Guard responded to the Grace Bailey schooner ship, Monday morning, alongside Rockland Emergency Services, bringing the injured to shore before sending some off to Penbay Medical Center.

The Coast Guard says there were 33 people on board the 150 year old schooner when the falling mast killed Mecklenburg and injured three others. The injured reportedly suffered head and back injuries.

Two victims were taken to Penbay Medical Center in Rockport and the third was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight helicopter.

News of Dr. Mecklenburg’s death led to Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital where the physician also worked releasing a statement.

‘Emily was a friend to so many and well known for the compassionate care she provided to patients,’ the hospitals said. ‘We have reached out to her family to offer our condolences, and we have arranged for grief counseling and other support for our care team. Along with our community, we grieve Emily’s loss and send our thoughts and prayers to her family.’

Dr. Mecklenburg, of Rockland, was board certified in internal medicine after doing her residency in internal medicine at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She graduated in 2013 from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, and has been affiliated with Maine Medical Center since 2017, Pen Bay Medical Center since 2016, and Waldo County General Hospital since 2018.

‘It is an unforeseen circumstance,’ said Charlie Weidman, owner of Charlie’s Marine Service and the first person to reach the schooner after the accident.

Adding, ‘No one trains to have a giant mast break on a schooner. Everyone acted with professionalism. Everyone was doing the best they could with the gifts that they had.’

At the time of the tragedy, the ship was coming back from a four-day cruise when the mast split, WABI reported.

When was Grace Bailey schooner last inspected?

The 118-foot ship was built in 1882. The Grace Bailey regularly runs 3-6 day charters and offers a full catering service and a sea exploration of Rockland for up to 29 passengers at a time.

After years of sailing, the mast failure Monday was unexpected.

The vessel’s owners also said they had no idea why the mast broke.

‘My crew and I are devastated by this morning’s accident, especially since the safety of our guests is always our biggest priority,’ Grace Bailey Captain Sam Sikkema said. ‘Most importantly, we are beyond heartbroken that we lost a dear friend.’

Though the Grace Bailey was built in 1882, like numerous other tall ships that operate off the coast of New England it had been refurbished many times over the years.

Almost all the planks of wood have been replaced during the boat’s lifetime, and the mast which snapped was not the original, a spokesperson for the boat, Nicole Jacques, said. The boats according to Jacques are often inspected. It remained unclear the last time the Grace Bailey was inspected.

The Coast Guard is investigating what caused the mast to break. Officials noted conditions were calm and not windy when the accident happened.