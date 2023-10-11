Florida man who beat shark to death (w/ hammer) ordered to take...

Brian Waddill, Florida man who was caught on video beating protected shark to death with hammer avoids jail time as he is ordered to take fishing classes.

A Florida fisherman who was caught on surveillance video mercilessly beating a shark to death with a hammer has avoided jail time, after he was ordered to take shark fishing classes.

Brian Waddill, 34, was caught pounding a lemon shark, a protected species, with a hammer at a Brevard County beach in December — and was later charged with failure to return a prohibited species.

A judge ordered the fisherman to be placed on supervised probation for a period of 12 months, according to court records filed in July.

Dragged shark back to shore after realizing he was being watched

During his time on probation, the Melbourne man will not be allowed to go fishing and will be required to make a $250 donation to the Brevard County Zoo and take the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation‘s shore-based shark fishing course – special conditions ordered by the court.

Waddill must also undergo a psychological evaluation and any follow-up treatment deemed necessary within 11 months, according to WIOD-News Radio.

In December 2022, Waddill was reportedly shore fishing at Bicentennial Beach Park in Indian Harbor when footage captured Waddill striking a shark several times as it lay in the surf — then turning the helpless fish over and using the back of the hammer to rip out its gills.

Waddill then dragged the predator back into the water, allegedly after he noticed bystanders watching him.

The battered shark died after being returned to the water.

Lemon sharks are one of 28 protected species of sharks in Florida.

Under state law, any protected shark that is caught by fishermen has to be returned to the sea unharmed.

Lemon sharks can grow to 10 feet long and can live more than 25 years.

In addition to probation, Waddill must pay court costs and fines in the amount of $412 by June 2024.