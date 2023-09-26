Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, Waukegan, Illinois man hires hitman in murder for hire plot to shoot dead ex girlfriend after becoming upset of her breaking up with him.

An Illinois man upset that his girlfriend ended their relationship is accused of hiring a hitman who shot and killed the woman as she sat in her car in a suburb just outside of Chicago.

North Chicago police responded to alerts of gunfire circa 6am, Friday morning, cops said in a release. Police stated the victim sitting in a vehicle when someone ran up to her and started shooting. The woman was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

After an ‘extensive investigation,’ police learned the woman’s ex-boyfriend Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, of Waukegan was upset that their relationship ended, WGN reported.

Victim who was ambushed had yet to be formally identified

Investigators say Calihua-Rodriguez hired Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, also of Waukegan to kill the woman. Chavarin-Plazola followed through with the plan and shot the woman to death, police said. Chavarin-Plazola also fired shots at another woman who was getting into the vehicle with the victim, but missed, police said.

Calihua-Rodriguez, who was arrested Friday, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire and attempted first-degree murder. Chavarin-Plazola was arrested Saturday for two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The two men were scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

As of Monday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was still in the process of trying to identify the victim’s next of kin. Her name was expected to be released once family was notified.