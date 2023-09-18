Nichole ‘Nikki’ Coats and Maleesa Mooney, Los Angeles models found dead in their downtown apartments just days apart as victims’ family fear serial killer on the loose as families demand answers as police continue to investigate.

Family members of two slain Los Angeles models fear a serial killer is on the loose following reports of the two young women being slain within three miles of another in the span of two days, each in their respective luxury apartment.

The body of Nichole ‘Nikki’ Coats’, 32, was discovered by family members on September 10 in her downtown LA, California apartment, two days after they’d last heard from her by text, when the model told them she was headed out for a date.

Her death is still being ruled as ‘suspicious’ pending a Los Angeles County Coroner’s report.

Victims’ families demanding answers

Just two days later and three miles away, Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead inside her luxurious Los Angeles high-rise apartment after her family called for a wellness check because their blue text message conversations with her turned green.

Coats’ aunt, May Stevens, who discovered her body, suggested in a press conference that ‘there is a predator on the loose,’ though only Mooney’s death has been officially deemed a homicide.

‘This is senseless and I want some answers because my daughter is gone,’ added the victim’s mother, Sharon Coats.

‘And it’s not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her. She shouldn’t be gone.’

Stevens said when she and other concerned family member’s discovered her body, they could barely tell it was her.

‘I couldn’t recognize her,’ she said. ‘I believe it was murder, I really do.’

No known enemies

Coats’ mother told KTLA her daughter ‘didn’t have any enemies’ and was ‘loved by friends and the community.’

Coats’ downtown Los Angeles apartment was just three miles from where Mooney was found two days later.

Mooney worked as a real estate agent at Beverly Hills-based agency Nest Seekers and had only moved into her new home a month ago, her family said.

Cops entered her apartment Skye at Bunker Hill on September 12 just before 4pm and found the woman murdered. They did not say how long the woman had been deceased.

Her family knew something was wrong when their iPhone text conversations with Mooney changed from blue to green – signaling a change in WiFi and data services.

Bailey Babb, Mooney’s cousin, told KTLA that the family asked for a wellness check when she stopped answering her calls: ‘When a week went by, we just knew something was off.

Is a 3rd victim next?

‘Her messages weren’t delivering and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa.’

Residents living in the 450-unit high-rise have allegedly been ‘raising the alarm’ about weird, suspicious activity in the building over the last few weeks.

Rent for studio and one-bed apartments at the complex start at $2,019 a month.

The building also has a resort-style pool and sundeck and central courtyard – as well as communal BBQ grills, tennis courts, and a dog park.

Offered Coat’s cousin, Sheniya Mason via ABC 7: ‘We just want to know what happened … It just doesn’t seem right … Is there a correlation between these two females? Is there a correlation?’

‘They were both almost in the same area … we need to make sure that this isn’t something else because it just didn’t seem right.’

Family members of both deceased women fear there may be a predator on the loose who may yet strike again.

Police have declined to say if the two women’s deaths are linked pending the results of an upcoming coroner’s report.