Kenny Booth, Orange Beach, Alabama police officer shoots dead Lexi White Cullman County dispatcher girlfriend then self in murder self during beach trip.

An Alabama deputy shot and killed his dispatcher girlfriend during a beach trip before then turning the firearm on himself and taking his own life in a suspected murder-suicide.

The shift supervisor was pronounced deceased at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kenny Booth, a deputy in Cullman County according to reports was ‘romantically’ involved with his victim, Lexi White, 23.

Deputy drew weapon and proceeded to shoot his dispatcher girlfriend multiple times

The bloodletting comes after the ‘couple’ became embroiled in an argument during a

Both Booth and Lee were employees of the Sheriff’s Office, with Booth a deputy with Cullman County and Lee a dispatcher according to release from Cullman Sheriff.

Lexi has been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that – either as a participant, or coach the release stated.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 24000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard.

Previous episodes?

‘Our family here at the [Cullman County] Sheriff’s Office is devastated,’ the release continued. ‘We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office.’

‘There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids,’ Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in the release.

Not immediately understood is how long the deputy and the shift dispatcher supervisor had been dating and whether there had been previous instances of ‘aggression.’

Orange Beach Police continue to investigate.