James Wyatt Nicholas Norton shoots dead ex girlfriend, Zoey Nicole Messenger then self in murder suicide at Hiram, Walmart store in Georgia. Woman had broken off their relationship.

A man shot dead his ex-girlfriend before killing himself in a murder-suicide inside a Georgia Walmart, leading to terrified shoppers running for their lives.

Zoey Nicole Messenger, 20, and James Wyatt Nicholas Norton, 26, were identified as the two individuals that died in the murder-suicide.

Norton was an employee at the Walmart and Messenger appeared to have worked at Walmart but it is unclear if she worked at the Hiram store where she was shot.

Shoppers were left terrified and fleeing for their lives

The shooting is reported to have occurred, Wednesday at 7:30pm. Investigators said the man opened fire on the woman. The pair had previously dated but Messenger ended their relationship.

Norton went up to Messenger in one of store’s aisles after 7 pm and began to talk to her. Police said the conversation didn’t appear to be angry but Norton suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Messenger and himself.

First responders rushed to the scene and discovered the pair who had suffered at least one gunshot wound each.

They were rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival, FOX5 reported.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting, with shoppers left shaken.

Devani Lopez was shopping in the store when the shooting broke out.

He said: ‘As soon as I heard the second shot I rain straight for the exit,

‘I heard the gun shot come from my left side so I ran to to the right exit,

‘I ran straight for the car to see everyone running like for their lives – everyone was so panicked and scared.

‘I ran straight for my car I didn’t even drive off I just hid in the backseat and I just see everyone gathered around in the entrance.’

No prior instance of domestic violence

There were no previous calls to the police about domestic violence from Messenger or Smith or any prior threats reported. Both of them were from Hiram, Georgia.

Hiram Police Chief Mike Turner said: ‘What it appears to be is a known-to-known shooting event where both parties knew each other. This was not an active shooter. This was one person knew another person, there was some kind of former relationship,’

Turner said: ‘They were both younger people’.

The police chief added that the scene must have been terrifying for people who were shopping and picking up.

He said: ‘Not only for the victim herself but for the other people in there – the fear that must have been instilled by the event.’

The chief characterized the incident as opportunistic in nature.

Walmart released a statement: ‘We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation.’