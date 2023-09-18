Brianna Lafoe and Sierrah Newell arrested tossing and throwing baby outside Daytona Beach bar and possibly breaking child’s arm.

Probably not the mother of the year…. Two Florida women have been accused of tossing and throwing a baby back and forth outside a bar — and possibly breaking his arm.

Brianna Lafoe, 19, and Sierrah Newell, 20, were arrested about 1 a.m. Thursday after police responded to the Coyote Ugly Saloon on Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach, WESH reported.

A witness who witnessed the unfolding scene said that the two women, filmed half naked, were throwing the child and flipping him upside down outside the bar while visibly drunk.

‘Hold up. This is getting way too far.’

The witness said Lafor and Newell tossed the baby back and forth ‘like a toy’ over a distance of about 4 feet, according to an arrest affidavit.

Newell, who was on crutches, threatened to hit bystanders who pleaded for the women to stop abusing the child, cops said.

‘She started throwing the baby up and down a little too aggressively,’ witness Jahada Rasheed told WESH.

While clutching the baby, Newell walked up to an individual recording her and allegedly struck her according to the witness.

Adding, ‘Then she put the baby upside down. It was like hold up. This is getting way too far.’

Lafoe, meanwhile, also flipped the baby upside down by his ankles and tried to hit the individual filming the unfolding abuse with one of Newell’s crutches, according to the affidavit.

She also ‘actually and intentionally struck (the individual — a woman –initially recording) on the right arm with an open hand,’ police said in the affidavit, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

The baby was taken to Halifax Health ‘with red marks on his back.’ An X-ray revealed a mark on his arm that ‘could indicate a broken arm,’ the affidavit stated.

The redacted document did not reveal whom the baby belonged to, but Newell’s mother was at the scene during the incident and the Department of Children and Families is investigating whether she can take custody of the child, according to Fox 35.

The child has since been released from the hospital, cops said.

Bystanders feared incident could have been worse

Lafoe and Newell upon their arrest were charged with felony child abuse. Lafoe also was charged with battery and held on $3,500 bond. Newell has reportedly been released.

‘It really breaks your heart to see a little one go through something like that,’ Shawn Knapp, a manager at the nearby Crazy John’s Recreational Cannabis store, told FOX35.

He said he believes the incident would have turned out worse had bystanders not intervened.

‘That’s what we need in all communities, right?’ he told Fox 35. ‘We need people to watch out for each other no matter what age.’

Not immediately clear was the whereabouts of the child’s father and how the infant came to end up at the bar.