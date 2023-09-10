: About author bio at bottom of article.

More victims? Fourth grade TN teacher sex assault of 12 year old...

Alissa McCommon, Tipton County, Tennessee fourth grade teacher accused of having sex with 12 year old student at her home as investigators probe possible additional victims.

A fourth-grade teacher in Tennessee and mother of two has been accused of raping a 12-year-old and befriending other former students online.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested outside her home Friday by Covington Police Department and booked into the Tipton County Jail.

The educator was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student in 2021 at her home, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.

Reached out to victim and other potential victims via social media

The Charger Academy teacher admitting to inappropriately communicating with students, police said.

McCommon was suspended without pay on August 24 after a parent came forward with the allegation, according to WREG.

After the parent came forward, several other students claimed McCommon befriend them online and even played video games with them.

Common practice involves teachers being advised by the school district against befriending students on social media.

But there was more to come.

The fourth-grade teacher allegedly sent students inappropriate photos along with requesting to having sex with them, WREG reported.

‘It is unbearable. It’s unspeakable and it’s 100 percent preventable. I think that’s why the detectives and we are so passionate about making sure victims are okay,’ Chief Turner said, according to WREG.

The teacher, who is being held on a $25,000 bond, maintains her innocence.

Additional charges expected

‘We believe that it’s borderline a witch hunt on social media and that’s frustrating to us,’ Jere Mason, her defense attorney said, according to WREG.

Tipton County Schools said that McCommon also worked at the CrestView Elementary School. Police continue to interview witnesses and search for more victims in the case.

The investigation is ongoing as cops continue to interview the alleged victims, Yahoo News reported. Police indicated additional charged were forthcoming.

Parents believe the teacher should have been arrested after she was suspended from school.

‘Now y’all want to take matters of it. You should have done that in the beginning of time when you first found out about it,’ Bianca Taylor, who has a student in McCommon’s class, said in a Facebook group, according to Fox13 Memphis.

Investigators said, so far, none of the alleged sexual acts are believed to have taken place on school grounds.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator allegedly abusing her position of power, trust and authority and subjugating her male victim along with other potential victims.

McCommon is expected to appear in court on October 13.

If convicted the female educator faces up to 25 years in jail.