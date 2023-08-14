Timothy Bliefnick sentenced to life in the murder of his wife, Rebecca ‘Becky’ Postle Bliefnick. Former Family Feud contestant had previously stated on the show that getting married was a mistake.

Congratulations! You have just won yourself a lifetime engagement with jail!

A former ‘Family Feud’ contestant who publicly condemned his marriage on the popular TV game show was sentenced to life in jail last week — after being convicted of killing his estranged wife.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty in May of breaking into the home of his estranged wife, Rebecca ‘Becky’ Postle Bliefnick and shooting her no less than 14 times.

‘You practiced this murder,’

Prosecutors said Bliefnick — who taped the ‘Family Feud’ episode in 2019 in which he joked ‘getting married was a mistake’ and getting divorced two years later — went so far as to Google how to pull off the February slaying, including how to force open a window with a crowbar and police response time.

‘Mr. Bliefnick, you researched this murder. You planned this murder,’ Adams County, Ill., Judge Robert Adrian said as he sentenced the convicted killer Friday, Fox News reported.

‘You practiced this murder,’ the judge said. ‘You broke into her house, and you shot her one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times.

‘I don’t know how long it took you to do that, but some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground,’ the judge said. ‘And you did all of that while you’re children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds.’

The victim’s bullet-riddled body was found by her father on Feb. 23.

Bliefnick was later arrested and went on trial in May, with jurors convicting him of first-degree murder after a week-long trial.

‘I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?’

The couple, who have three children, married in 2009 but divorced in 2021, with Postle Bliefnick telling her sister shortly before her death that she feared her ex.

‘I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me, come after me, or will try to [do] something to me that takes me away from the kids or the kids away from me,’ she texted her sister.

‘He already has lied multiple times to paint himself as a victim and me as the perpetrator when it is absolutely the other way around,’ she told sibling Sarah Reilly.

During his 2019 appearance on Family Feud, upon Bliefnick conceding getting married was a mistake, host Steve Harvey asked him what, ‘What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?’

‘Honey, I love you, but said, ‘I do,” Bliefnick answered. ‘Not my mistake. Not my mistake. I love my wife.’

‘I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?’ he added.

Of note, Bliefnick’s wife wasn’t on his family panel at the time.