Minnesota grandmom trying to collect unpaid rent from daughter pushed to her...

Sheila Wobbeking Minnesota grandmother dies from injuries sustained following altercation with daughter, Nicole over unpaid rent. Was pushed down stairs and repeatedly hit with unopened can of pasta sauce.

A Minnesota grandmother of seven mortally succumbed to wounds she received a week earlier after having gone to her daughter’s residence and demanding she pay unpaid rent owed to her only for the daughter to allegedly shove her down stairs and proceed to hit her with an unopened can of pasta sauce.

Sheila Wobbeking, 78, died a week later from complications of injuries received following the confrontation with her daughter, Nicole Wobbeking, 49, who was already in custody on felony and misdemeanor assault charges stemming from the June 27 incident, Maple Grove Police said in a news release.

Following an autopsy, Sheila Wobbeking’s July 5 death was pinned on the attack at the hands of her daughter, authorities said.

Where’s the rent?

Prosecutors are now considering additional charges against the daughter following the elderly woman’s death, police said.

The violent confrontation began when Sheila Wobbeking came over to Nicole Wobbeking’s home, which was owned by her mother, according to a criminal complaint obtained by McClatchy News.

Sheila Wobbeking wanted to talk to her daughter about unpaid rent, but Nicole Wobbeking instead allegedly slapped her in the face before pushing her down several stairs, the complaint states.

She then hit her mother in her ribs and hips with an unopened pasta sauce can.

After the attack, the elder Wobbeking told police she had rib pain and a broken ankle, authorities said.

Nicole Wobbeking was arrested on June 29 — about a week before cops went to Sheila Wobbeking’s Plymouth residence for a ‘medical emergency.’

Mother and daughter feud turned fatal

‘Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,’ Maple Grove police said, adding, ‘The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later determined in a post-mortem exam the manner of death was a homicide related to the physical altercation on June 27.’

The medical examiner’s office determined she died from pulmonary thromboemoboli — the result of a broken bone from the attack, KTSP reported.

In a conversation with police, Nicole ‘made statements about her mother being her landlord and coming into the residence without permission,’ charges state. She also made a statement regarding pushing Shelia and ‘her falling a little bit down the stairs.’

Sheila Wobbeking was remembered as a ‘beautiful soul’ and caring grandmother, according to her obituary, which stated she had two other children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

‘Shelly was a beautiful soul who will always be remembered for her dry wit, unconditional love and unwavering support to her family and friends. She was so giving to others, even to those she didn’t know as she was an active volunteer for her community and church.’