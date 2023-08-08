: About author bio at bottom of article.

Moulton, Alabama mom shoots 7 year old son to death twice at...

Shannon Renee Karr, Moulton, Alabama mother fatally shoots 7 year old son at twice at close range in his mother’s bed. No known motive.

An Alabama mother faces capital charges for allegedly shooting her 7 year old son dead after firing two bullets at the boy at close range.

Shannon Renee Karr who was arrested on Friday is accused of shooting her infant son to death with a handgun at their home in Moulton, near Hunstville, WAFF reported.

‘He was in his mother’s bed,’ Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood told People. ‘He was pronounced dead by me at the scene.’

No known motive

Authorities arrived at the home around 2:04 a.m. after Karr called to report the incident, according to Norwood.

Neighbors were shocked when they heard about the death of the boy.

‘It was shocking,’ Tad Hazle said, according to WAFF. ‘I’ve seen the little boy several times, he would play with my dogs and ride his bike down the sidewalk. It is terrible, just terrible.’

Susan Thrasher, one of Karr’s neighbors, told WAFF that the allegations against Karr are unimaginable.

‘It’s just been a sad day because it’s just hard to believe that a mother can kill their child,’ Thrasher reportedly told WAFF. ‘I just can’t imagine what caused her to do such a thing and I’m just hoping the little boy was asleep.’

The whereabouts of the boy’s father was not immediately known.

According to WAAY-TV, the boy was a student at Danville Elementary School in Morgan County.

‘Things like this don’t occur very often,’ Coroner Norwood said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23, WHNT reported. It’s not clear if Karr has an attorney to comment on her behalf. The mother remained held without bond, records showed.

No known motive was immediately known.

If convicted, the mother faces the death penalty in the state of Alabama.